Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt come TOGETHER not for a film but for Star Plus!

Known as one of the most talented amongst the Gen Y stars, Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest icons for the current generation. With a slew of hits in her career, the actress has now extended her brand association to television. And mind you it is specially for the channel Star Plus!

Although the details of the same are under wraps, Alia Bhatt is shooting something special and specific for the channel. The channel as well as Alia expressed happiness in being associated with each other. From what these reports suggest, the brand collaboration of Alia and Star is related to the channel brand’s message of having strong female models.

Alia Bhatt is considered to be one of the strongest actresses of her generation. Considering her connect with the youth, the channel reportedly also feels that the actress is a perfect role model who balances her professional front along with her family members. The actress’ great camaraderie with her entire family is something that is said to have prompted the channel to extend this association with her.

Without divulging many details on her association with Star Plus, Alia Bhatt maintained that she is looking forward to work with the channel and how they share similar values. The actress further added that her deep roots with family come from what she sees at home and described her father Mahesh Bhatt as her biggest inspiration.

Extending his support in this endeavor of Alia Bhatt is also her father Mahesh Bhatt. Interestingly, the latter is producing one of the prime-time shows of Star Plus, Naamkaran, inspired by the story of Pooja Bhatt starrer Zakhm.

