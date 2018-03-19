Ajay Devgn, Anees Bazmee and Anil Kapoor come together for Saade Saati and here’s what the film is all about

After collaborating for Deewangee in 2002, Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee are all set to come together in 2018. The two will be joining hands for a film titled Saade Saati [seven and a half]. The cherry on the cake would be Anil Kapoor who too would be an integral part of the film.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazme just collaborated last year for the comic caper Mubarakan. In the past, they have come together for the comedy franchise Welcome which features Anil in the role of Majnu. It seems that for this film the two actors have already given a nod. As for Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor, they have acted together in films like Tezz and Lajja. However, in the latter the two were not seen sharing screen space. Lajja featured multiple storylines and Anil and Ajay were a part of two different plots.

On the other hand, Ajay and Anil are coming together for another film that is slated to release this year. We are talking about Total Dhamaal. And now, with Saade Saati, the two are all set to do back-to-back films.

Speaking on Saade Saati, the film revolves around the Hindu belief that the bad luck caused due to the influence of Shani aka Saturn lasts for seven and a half years. As for the leading lady, the details are yet to be revealed.

On the other work front, Ajay Devgn recently had a release with Raid hitting the theatres last week. Besides Total Dhamaal, the actor has also been signed for an urban rom-com to be directed by Luv Ranjan.

In case of Anil Kapoor, the actor too is busy with many projects in pipeline. Anil and his daughter have been busy with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga for the past few months. Along with this film, he has also been working on the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan. Amidst all of these, the busy man also has kick-started Total Dhamaal and Race 3.

Considering the jam-packed schedule of these actors, we hear that Saade Saati will go on floor only in November. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor’s other film Total Dhamaal is slated for a release in December.

