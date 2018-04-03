Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals that her next film after Fanne Khan has a Sanjay Dutt connection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just scorched our screens after her ultra-HOT photoshoot with international sensation Pharrell Williams which came out on Vogue. To call her a Goddess is an understatement. Given her awesome sauce screen presence, she is queen born to rule our senses since her landmark win at beauty pageant, her dazzling debut in the film industry and of course the way she became a global icon to reckon with. Ash is an inspiration because her beauty is not skin deep. She totally was born with it. Her last film was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where she had a small but pertinent role to play. Now, she would be seen in Fanne Khan next and has already considering a few new projects.

Yup! Ash fans rejoice because the actress revealed that she has been offered to do remakes of movies Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi. Well, both characters in the said films are extremely layered and interesting. What a treat to watch Ash nail them. Interestingly, she also revealed that while shooting for Shabd, Sanjay Dutt had suggested that she would look really well if cast for a role of key character in Raat Aur Din. Now, that is really awesome. Will Sanjay be a part of this film? Only time will tell that because nothing is confirmed as of now.

Aishwarya also said that her role in Fanne Khan is very crucial to the storyline and carries it forward. Personally, she said that she loves spending most of her time with daughter Aaradhya and is a total hands on mother. She believes in paying her full attention and has only one nanny. She said that it sure is difficult manage everything on her own but then she enjoys every moment of it.

