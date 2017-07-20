Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Indian Film Festival in Melbourne

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently vacationing with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, will be a special guest at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been invited to attend the opening weekend of the IFFM this year in August. She will be hoisting the Indian National Flag at the Federation Square building on August 12 to mark the 70th Indian Independence Day celebrations. She will also be walking the star studded red carpet on August 11 at Melbourne’s Recital Centre.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017 will be a 13-day festival starting on August 10. It will commence with the Australian premiere of Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha. Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Simi Garewal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Malaika Arora, Rahul Bose, Rajkummar Rao, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Shootjit Sircar and Tannishtha Chatterjee will also be attending this year’s festival.