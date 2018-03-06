Abhay Deol to play Katrina Kaif’s love interest in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero?

Katrina Kaif has been busy shooting two films side by side- Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. As of now, the actress is busy working on Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Katrina Kaif has been sharing quite a few moments from the sets of the film.

From the looks of it, it seemed like Shah Rukh Khan would be playing Katrina Kaif’s love interest in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Now, it has been learned that there’s a twist in the story. A leading magazine has revealed that Abhay Deol will reportedly play Katrina Kaif’s love interest. This is very surprising for the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch Katrina romance SRK in the film. Though no casting news of Abhay has come out as of yet, it seems like this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is all set to happen in Zero.

Zero marks the reunion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio Shah Rukh Kham, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. This will be SRK’s second film with Katrina and fourth film with Anushka. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

