Birla Studios and Neelam Studios have announced their next collaboration, Makkal Kaavalan, following the theatrical release of Bison Kaalamaadan. The action drama marks the feature directorial debut of writer-director Santhosh Kumar and stars K. Manikandan in the lead role.

Birla Studios and Neelam Studios announce Makkal Kaavalan starring K. Manikandan

The film comes after Manikandan’s roles in Good Night, Lover and Kudumbasthan, and marks his first outing as the lead in an action drama. Written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, Makkal Kaavalan follows a man determined to live with dignity, who is pushed by a corrupt system into a fight for survival that grows into a larger struggle for justice.

Sunil Chainani, Co-Producer, Birla Studios, said, “Following the success of Bison Kaalamaadan, we’re delighted to embark on the next chapter of our partnership with Neelam Studios with Makkal Kaavalan. We remain deeply committed to championing filmmakers with bold, original voices and stories that connect deeply with audiences, and Santhosh Kumar brings exactly that vision to this film in his feature directorial debut. K. Manikandan has established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most compelling actors, and we’re thrilled to have him lead this project. Makkal Kaavalan is a powerful and entertaining story with a deeply emotional core, and we look forward to bringing it to audiences in theatres.”

Pa. Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios, said, “We are delighted to bring one of the brightest young writer-directors in Tamil cinema, Santhosh Kumar, to audiences with Makkal Kaavalan. It’s one of the most exciting films we have had the opportunity to be part of, anchored by a truly outstanding performance from Manikandan. We are equally thrilled to continue our partnership with Birla Studios, who share our belief in backing ambitious, filmmaker-led cinema with the scale to reach audiences everywhere.”

Manikandan said, “Makkal Kaavalan is a unique action drama rooted in cultural and ethnic disputes. The originality and honesty in the script gave me all the compelling reasons to take it up. The film is gripping, intense, and very timely for today’s world. I was hooked from the very first time Santhosh narrated the story. This is a dream project for us, and we’re thrilled that it has come out exactly the way we envisioned.”

Santhosh Kumar, Writer and Director, said, “Makkal Kaavalan is my first feature film. It is inspired by the people I have met, the experiences I have lived through, and the realities I have witnessed. At its core, the film explores the hierarchies within systems of power and the inequalities they create. It also tells the story of an honest man and the challenges he faces while trying to uphold his integrity within that system. Having Manikandan lead this film brings exactly the honesty and intensity the character demands. I’m thankful to Birla Studios and Neelam Studios for believing in this story and giving me the platform for my feature debut.”

Manikandan stars alongside Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu. The film features cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran. The music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna, continuing his collaboration with the makers after Bison Kaalamaadan.

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