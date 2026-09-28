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Bollywood Hungama » News » Photos: Rajiv Mehta, Yash Mehta, Pooja Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raju Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rupali Suri and Rouble Nagi grace World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai » Photos: Rajiv Mehta, Yash Mehta, Pooja Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raju Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rupali Suri and Rouble Nagi grace World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Photos: Rajiv Mehta, Yash Mehta, Pooja Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raju Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rupali Suri and Rouble Nagi grace World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

en Photos: Rajiv Mehta, Yash Mehta, Pooja Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raju Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rupali Suri and Rouble Nagi grace World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

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