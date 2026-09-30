Photos: Devendra Fadnavis, Ujjwal Nikam, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and others snapped at Prahaar trailer launch

Tags : Avinash Arun
, Devendra Fadnavis
, Dinesh Vijan
, Lalit Prabhakar
, Parties and Events
, Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story
, Rajkummar Rao
, Ritvik Sahore
, Sikander Kher
, Snapped
, Trailer
, Trailer Launch
, Ujjwal Nikam
, Wamiqa Gabbi
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