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Bollywood Hungama » News » Photos: Devendra Fadnavis, Ujjwal Nikam, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and others snapped at Prahaar trailer launch » Photos: Devendra Fadnavis, Ujjwal Nikam, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and others snapped at Prahaar trailer launch

Photos: Devendra Fadnavis, Ujjwal Nikam, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and others snapped at Prahaar trailer launch

en Photos: Devendra Fadnavis, Ujjwal Nikam, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and others snapped at Prahaar trailer launch

More Pages: Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story Box Office Collection

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