The actor opens up about playing Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’ political drama and explains why the script’s nuanced approach appealed to him.

Jude Law opens up on The Wizard of the Kremlin: “This was a story that was going to be told intelligently”

Jude Law has opened up about his experience of playing Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin, the political drama directed by Olivier Assayas. The film, which also stars Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, Jeffrey Wright and Will Keen, is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

Jude Law opens up on The Wizard of the Kremlin: “This was a story that was going to be told intelligently”

Based on Giuliano da Empoli’s bestselling novel, The Wizard of the Kremlin explores the intersections of power, influence and political strategy through the story of Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano. The character rises from being an artist to becoming an influential political strategist in post-Soviet Russia, while Jude Law portrays Vladimir Putin as he rises to power.

For Law, the opportunity to be part of the film was closely tied to his trust in Assayas and the screenplay. The actor explained that the project’s approach to its subject gave him the confidence to explore his character while remaining conscious of the larger story being told.

“I felt confident in the hands of Olivier and the script and that this was a story that was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration and, you know, we weren't looking for controversy for controversy's sake. And more importantly, I think it was key for me to remember that it's a character within a much broader story. We weren't trying to define anything about anyone,” said Jude Law.

The film takes viewers into a world shaped by political influence and shifting power structures, with Baranov’s journey providing the central perspective through which the larger narrative unfolds. Law’s portrayal of Putin forms one part of this broader exploration, rather than serving as the sole focus of the story.

Directed by Olivier Assayas, The Wizard of the Kremlin brings together an ensemble cast including Law, Dano, Vikander, Sturridge, Wright and Keen. The film draws from da Empoli’s novel to present a fictionalised exploration of political strategy, ambition and the individuals operating within systems of power.

With The Wizard of the Kremlin now available to stream, audiences can watch Jude Law, Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander and the ensemble cast in Olivier Assayas’ political drama exclusively on ZEE5.

Also Read: From Screen to Real Life: Nikita Dutta meets her Hollywood crush Jude Law

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