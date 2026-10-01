Star Cast: Gajraj Rao, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava

Web Series Review: DUPAHIYA SEASON 2 is an entertaining and relevant follow up that works due to its quirky humour

Director: Sonam Nair

Synopsis:

DUPAHIYA SEASON 2 is the story of a family that once again finds itself at the centre of chaos in the village. After the events of the first season, Dhadakpur is no longer crime-free. Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao) has lost his teaching job. After his daughter Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi) called off her marriage with Kuber (Avinash Dwivedi), she challenged him that she would clear the SSC examination and move to a city through her own efforts. However, she struggles with her studies. Left with no option, Roshni decides to cheat in her exams and approaches Pratham Kumar (Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua), who runs a coaching centre named Gyan Buniyaad. In reality, he operates a racket involving exam cheating and paper leaks. He agrees to help Roshni and, in return, demands Rs. 2 lakhs. At the same time, Banwari is offered Rs. 2 lakhs as an advance if he agrees to the installation of a 5G mobile tower on his land. However, his joy is short-lived as the villagers oppose the installation after reading on social media that a 5G tower affects men's libido. Both Banwari and Roshni are desperate for money and decide to go to any lengths to get it. Meanwhile, helping Roshni in her endeavour are her brother Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) and her lover Amavas (Bhuvan Arora). On the other hand, police officer Mithilesh Kushwaha (Yashpal Sharma) learns about the paper leak racket and decides to investigate the matter. What happens next forms the rest of the series.

Dupahiya Season 2 Story Review:

Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi organically take the story forward and introduce relatable elements to the tale. Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi's screenplay is peppered with some hilarious gags and moments that will be lapped up. Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi's dialogues are one of the highpoints of the show and raise laughs at several places.

Sonam Nair's direction is highly entertaining. Season 1 had already established the show's over-the-top setting and quirky characters. Hence, with DUPAHIYA SEASON 2, one knows what to expect this time around. In the first season, the village got embroiled in the madness surrounding the missing bike. This time, the villagers protest against the installation of a mobile tower, thereby isolating the Jha family. This track has its moments. Meanwhile, the exam cheating and paper leak track is the strongest aspect of the season. The show also comes at the right time, as paper leaks and exam fraud were burning issues in the country not too long ago. A character in the show becomes a doctor through fraudulent means, while Kushwaha is heard telling his senior officer to ensure that his injured son is treated by a doctor who actually knows his job and hasn't cheated in his exams. Such scenes leave a far greater impact in the present context. A few other scenes that stand out are Bhugol getting Ghuttan's (Manoj Singh Tiger) thumb impression, Amavas at the police station and Kushwaha pretending to be a student's father in front of Pratham Kumar. The chase sequence in the pre-climax is exciting as well.

On the flipside, despite the makers' best efforts, the humour and wit don't quite reach the levels of Season 1. There are also sudden shifts in tonality at places, with the mood abruptly turning from comic to sombre, and these transitions don't always seem convincing. The climax is convenient, and it's bewildering how easily the villagers let bygones be bygones. Banwari's actions towards the end are also difficult to digest. Nirmal's (Komal Kushwaha) track is individually quite interesting, but once again, she gets a raw deal, especially in the finale.

Dupahiya Season 2 Performances:

Gajraj Rao yet again delivers a fine performance. His character is not entirely positive and even indulges in questionable acts like forging signatures. Yet, one still roots for Banwari, thanks to the way Gajraj essays the part. Shivani Raghuvanshi is a powerhouse of talent, and her reactions, especially with regard to Amavas, will be lapped up. Bhuvan Arora is superb as the brooding and macho Amavas. His final scene, especially, is memorable. Sparsh Shrivastava is the soul of the show. He raises plenty of laughs with his antics, but this time, he also moves viewers, especially in the latter half of the season. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is very good and effortlessly funny. Yashpal Sharma gets more screen time this season and is dependable as always. Renuka Shahane (Pushpalata) gets to dominate some key scenes. Suryansh Mishra (Sheetal Sahani) is a great find, while Avinash Dwivedi raises plenty of laughs. Komal Kushwaha is an actor to watch out for. Neeraj Sood (DSP), Manoj Singh Tiger, Anjuman Saxena (Malti Jha), Samarth Mahor (Teepu), Mac Lara (Kamlesh), Chandan Kumar (Madan Kumar; journalist), Smriti Mishra (Amavas' bhabhi) and Bhaskar (Deendayal; cop) make their presence felt.

Dupahiya Season 2 music and other technical aspects:

There’s only one song this time, and it fails to entice. Somesh Saha's background score is quirky and complements the mood of the show. Piyush Puty's cinematography is impressive. Shraddha V Vasugavade and Prashant Ray's production design is realistic. Veera Kapur Ee's costumes are authentic, while the flashy, wannabe outfits worn by Sparsh and Avinash suit their respective characters well. Chandrashekhar Prajapati's editing is neat.

Dupahiya Season 2 Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DUPAHIYA SEASON 2 is an entertaining and relevant follow-up that works, thanks to its quirky humour, strong performances and timely paper leak track. Though it falls a notch below the first season in terms of consistency and wit, it still makes for an engaging watch.

Rating – 3.5 stars

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