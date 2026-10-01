Nimrat Kaur recalls her father’s kidnapping and assassination in Kashmir when she was 11, and reflects on grief, loss and her mother rebuilding the family.

Actor Nimrat Kaur has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her childhood, recalling the kidnapping and assassination of her father in Kashmir when she was just 11 years old. In a conversation with ANI, Kaur spoke about the circumstances surrounding his death and how the loss continued to shape her, her sister and their mother over the years.

Nimrat Kaur recalls losing her father to terrorism at 11: “Nothing quite repairs that”

Recalling the incident, Kaur said her father had left for work on what appeared to be a normal day. While returning from a duty he had been assigned, he was kidnapped by people who had posed as soldiers. “He was actually kidnapped. He was going to somewhere for a duty that he had been assigned. And then on his way back, he was kidnapped by people who posed as soldiers,” she recalled.

According to Kaur, the kidnappers were wearing army fatigues and subsequently made a series of demands, including demands related to the release of people held in captivity in India. “So they were wearing army fatigues, and he was taken away. Then there were some ridiculous demands; there were those terrorists they demanded for the release of other people who were in captivity in India. And other ridiculous demands that came up over a period of seven days,” she said.

Nimrat Kaur recalls the seven days before her father’s death

At the time, Kaur was in Kashmir with her mother and sister to visit her father. As the situation became increasingly unsafe, the family was moved from Verinag to Srinagar. Seven days after her father was kidnapped, the family received the news that he had been assassinated. Kaur said they subsequently left Kashmir and moved to Noida.

The actor was only 11 when she experienced the loss, an age at which she was still living a regular childhood of school, friends and family. Reflecting on the impact of the tragedy, she acknowledged that there was never a sense of closure. “I saw my father leave for work that morning. And I just remember him leaving. And then after that, the next thing, the next time I saw him was in a coffin. So there is no closure there, of course,” she said.

“Nothing quite, I think, repairs that”

Decades later, Kaur said the loss remains something that cannot simply be repaired with the passage of time. She explained that the experience affected not only her but also her mother, sister and the wider family. “It's a strange feeling even after all these years, because technically, you feel like it's been so long, it's been a few decades, but nothing quite, I think, repairs that; not for my mom, not for my sister, not for me, not for the rest of the family,” she said.

Kaur was also asked about the emotional impact of subsequent terror attacks, particularly the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which tourists were killed. Speaking from the perspective of someone who had experienced the loss of a family member in a terrorist attack, she said such incidents carry a different weight for those who have lived through similar circumstances. “I think I understand the gravity of the loss; I feel like, because when you've gone through something so dense as a child, exactly the cycles the family will go through,” Kaur said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

She added that her own childhood experience allowed her to understand the emotional and practical struggles that families face after losing a loved one in such circumstances. “How they're going to live from day to day, what I saw my mother go through, what I personally went through, my sister went through, it's something you recognise very closely,” she added.

Nimrat Kaur praises her mother for rebuilding their lives

Kaur also spoke about how repeated reports of violence can sometimes become part of the daily news cycle for people who are not directly affected. However, she stressed that behind every such incident is a family dealing with a permanent loss. “For us, a lot of us get desensitised because this is news; it comes and goes, these cycles come and go. We know that this is not the first time, it won't be the last. Something like this may happen again in another part of the country,” she said.

“But for a family to lose their soul, the spine of the family or the foundation of a family, it's a ghastly event. And there is nothing that can repair that. There's nothing that really can replace that, that sense of loss,” Kaur added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

The actor also credited her mother for the way she handled the aftermath of the tragedy and raised her and her sister following the loss of their father.

“I really feel like the way my mother has brought us up and the way she has rebuilt her life and rebuilt our lives after that. I don't know of many women who would be able to do that single-handedly and just so respectfully in such a dignified way,” Kaur said.

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