South Korean drama Sky Castle’s Yum Jung Ah, Jun So Min and Kim Jae Hwa are all set to lead JTBC’s upcoming weekend drama titled Cleaning Up.

Yum Jung Ah, Jun So Min and Kim Jae Hwa confirmed to lead Korean remake of British drama Cleaning Up

According to Soompi, Cleaning Up is a remake of a British television series of the same name and tells the story about the struggles of three cleaners at a security firm who try to create a new destiny for themselves after overhearing about insider trading.

Yum Jung Ah returns to the small screen three years after she starred in the hit JTBC drama Sky Castle. She will be playing Bested Investment Securities’ cleaner Eo Yong Mi who is busy making a living as a cleaner during the weekdays and a housekeeper during the weekends. She makes a crucial decision when she is faced with an opportunity after hearing insider trading information.

Jun So Min will play the role of Ahn In Kyung, Eo Yong Mi’s coworker who is saving up money by cleaning in order to achieve her dream of setting up a moving café with a small food truck. She gets swept up in Yong Mi’s decision, but due to her timid and fearful personality, she often plays a role in putting the brakes on the sudden accelerations in the stock wars.

Kim Jae Hwa will transform into Meng Soo Ja, a cleaner who also dreams of finding success in life. She is friendly to the extent that it will only take her five minutes to convince a complete stranger to be on her side. However, she only uses her skills when they are necessary for her benefit. Although she is a deceptive character with many faces and even more schemes, she is a figure who cannot be left out of the three ladies’ stock operation.

JTBC’s upcoming drama is helmed by Hwarang’s Yoon Sung Sik and penned by scriptwriter Choi Kyung Mi. Cleaning Up is scheduled to premiere in the first half of this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.