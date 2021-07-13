On Tuesday, actor Yami Gautam took to her social media handle to announce her film Lost. Touted to be a hard-hitting and thrilling tale, the film will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah. The film will also star Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

The film backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures is an investigative drama centered around media integrity. Set in the underbelly of Kolkata, the film will be helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Yami Gautam will be playing the lad as feist crime reported in their intriguing tale titled Lost.

Talking about the film, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says, "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me, it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around us. Lost is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)



"We are pleased to be working with Namah Pictures for this new venture. It's a tightly knit script that will keep you hooked till the end. We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times," says Shariq Patel of Zee Studios.

Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures added, "To be able to tell a story that's engaging, riveting and relatable is what we aim for and this film ticks all those boxes. We are pleased to partner with Zee Studios in bringing this wonderful story to audiences the world over. With Aniruddha helming the direction, Yami headlining an interesting ensemble of actors, and sharp writing by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, this surely will be a thrilling journey."

Produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film is expected to go on the floors in July 2021.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam celebrates one month of marital bliss with Aditya Dhar

More Pages: Lost Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.