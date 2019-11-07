Chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019, Yami Gautam reached Dharamshala yesterday to attend the two day summit on November 7 and 8. Hailing from the state and having her roots in Bilaspur, the actress grew up in Chandigarh before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

The event was graced and attended today by the Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, where Yami met the PM earlier this afternoon at the event and the two exchanged pleasantries. Also in presence of the event were the Honourable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Aram Thakur and Bikram Thakur, the Industrial Minister of the state.

Work-wise, Yami will be next seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Amar Kaushik’s comedy-drama Bala. She is also a part of the romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey.