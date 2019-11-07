Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2019 | 8:07 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Yami Gautam attends the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019, welcomes PM Narendra Modi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019, Yami Gautam reached Dharamshala yesterday to attend the two day summit on November 7 and 8. Hailing from the state and having her roots in Bilaspur, the actress grew up in Chandigarh before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

The event was graced and attended today by the Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, where Yami met the PM earlier this afternoon at the event and the two exchanged pleasantries. Also in presence of the event were the Honourable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Aram Thakur and Bikram Thakur, the Industrial Minister of the state.

Work-wise, Yami will be next seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Amar Kaushik’s comedy-drama Bala. She is also a part of the romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey.

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Salman Khan drops Rahat Fateh Ali…

Alia Bhatt reveals that THIS person…

“He’s been a friend since I started my film…

Raveena Tandon reveals that the cast of…

Leader of local political party disrupts…

Parineeti Chopra to live in a sports stadium…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification