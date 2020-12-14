Bollywood Hungama

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma get engaged in private ceremony; to tie the knot soon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are all set to step into the next phase of their lives. We have learnt that the duo who has known each other as colleagues and friends began dating last year. Their relationship, which was kept discreet, was made public this June. And now, our sources say that Kanika and Himanshu took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in the presence of their family members in a very private ceremony. The source adds wedding bells are going to ring very soon for the writer duo as they are slated to tie the knot very soon.

We reached out to the couple who confirmed the news - ‘After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead..."

Himanshu is a National Award-winning writer whose body of work includes blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. Kanika has carved a niche for herself having penned critically acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya and Guilty.

On the work front, Himanshu is currently busy with his upcoming project, Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Kanika, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba. She is also penning Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture starring Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon reworking on the SECOND HALF of Shah Rukh Khan’s next? 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

