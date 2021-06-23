Bollywood Hungama

West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Disney has found their Snow White in Steven Speilberg's West Side Story’s leading lady, Rachel Zegler. Even before her lead role debut later in December this year, Rachel has found her next big role in Disney's live-action adaptation. The film will be directed by Marc Webb with Marc Platt producing. The production begins in 2022.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” Webb told Deadline. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

The makers were meeting with a talent for several months before Rachel Zegler was signed for the role. They were impressed with her auditions but the added bonus was her West Side Story footage.

Meanwhile, the retelling of the West Side Story releases on December 10 and also stars Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.

ALSO READ: First trailer of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler brings classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

