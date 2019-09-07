Vaani Kapoor’s next, the much-awaited action entertainer War, will see her paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. The two have set the screen on fire with the scintillating chemistry and their brilliant dancing in the first song ‘Ghungroo’, the biggest party track of the year. Vaani, in fact, caught everyone’s attention with her jaw-dropping body and mesmerizing dancing skills on the aerial rotating pole! This intricate and extremely complicated portion of the song was choreographed by Tushar Kalia and he reveals that Vaani took 3 months to perfect this technique and was injured several times.

“For the song, we rehearsed for almost 3 months. It’s one of the most difficult songs I have ever choreographed. For the first time ever, an actress is attempting a routine that involves Cyr wheel and Aerial rotating pole and both are very difficult routines to pull off even if you are a brilliant dancer! Once, I shared the idea with Siddharth and Vaani, they were very kicked about it and Vaani wanted to do everything on her own. She didn’t want a body double for this!” says Tushar.

He adds, “Vaani is such a hardworking actor and I was amazed to see her commitment. She got so many bruises, she fell so many times and it was bad. Physically, it was very challenging but she never gave up and she never skipped a single day of rehearsal. It is because of her dedication, commitment and hard work that the song has come out so well! I’m really proud of what she has done in the song!”

Vaani says, “I think my body endured a lot during rehearsals and the shoot. It was physically demanding and extremely challenging with swing pole and Cyr wheel section of the dance but all the sweat and bruises were definitely worth it as it gave me the opportunity to pull off something entirely new. I’m super happy and grateful that people are loving my performance in ‘Ghungroo’ and most importantly giving so much love to the song and the film.”

War is a high-octane action entertainer that promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in an adrenaline-pumping showdown. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

