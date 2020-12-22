Vivek Anand Oberoi, who started his career with Company in 2002, has won the hearts of the audience with his memorable performances. In a career spanning 18 years, he has won wide acclaim, awards and accolades for his films and characters. And now, the actor has added a new feather to his hat as he won yet another award.

Yesterday, the actor-philanthropist was honoured for his performance in PM Narendra Modi. Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, invited Vivek Anand Oberoi at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and conferred him with Sarvottam Samman for the film. The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which released in May 2019, saw him playing the titular character.

Excited about the big win, Vivek Anand Oberoi says, “I am humbled by this huge honour. This award is very special because I won it for a film that will always remain very close to my heart. It was an absolute honour playing Modi ji, an icon whose journey is nothing short of inspirational. What makes me happier is to receive this award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, the Governor of Maharashtra. Awards are a recognition of your work and this will motivate me to keep working hard.”

On the work front, Vivek Anand Oberoi will next be seen in a horror-thriller titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which he will also be producing. He will also be seen in Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, a whodunnit thriller, where he will be playing the lead along with producing the film.

