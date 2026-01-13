Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Known for consistently delivering acclaimed cinema, the production house now brings a fresh spy comedy to the big screen. The film stars actor-comedian Vir Das in the lead and also marks his directorial debut. The film’s trailer and songs have already amped up the excitement.

Vir Das’ Happy Patel receives CBFC ‘A’ certificate; advance bookings open tomorrow

Ahead of the film’s release, Vir Das took to social media to share an update, revealing that the film has received an ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification in a humorous way, sharing that it is the only A he has ever received. He also announced that advance bookings for the film will open tomorrow as it gears up for its theatrical release. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Not a good student, only A I’ve EVER received 🙏 #happypatel Jan 16! Advance bookings open TOMORROW!”

Aamir Khan Productions has consistently delivered path-breaking cinema with films such as Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar. Continuing this legacy, the banner reunites with Vir Das for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Known for his globally acclaimed comedy specials and memorable roles in Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, and Delhi Belly, this marks his second collaboration with the production house after the cult classic Delhi Belly, making the film a highly anticipated release.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel will be directed by Vir Das and is slated to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.

