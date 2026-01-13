Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his son Tusshar Kapoor have completed the sale of a commercial property in Mumbai to a Japanese telecommunications infrastructure company for a substantial Rs 559.24 crores, according to newly registered documents. The transaction highlights ongoing interest from global investors in India’s digital infrastructure and real estate markets.

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor sell Mumbai property to Japan’s NTT for Rs 559.24 crores: Report

The sale was finalised on January 9, 2026, and involves a building and adjoining structures in Balaji IT Park, located in suburban Chandivali. The property includes a ground-plus-10-storey building, designated DC-10, which houses a data centre, along with an adjacent four-storey diesel generator complex on the same campus.

The buyer is NTT Global Data Centres, a unit of the Tokyo-headquartered NTT Group, one of the world’s leading providers of data centre and cloud infrastructure services. The acquisition forms part of NTT’s ongoing expansion in India, where demand for digital infrastructure has grown rapidly alongside cloud computing, data management and connectivity services.

Property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy Square Yards show that the space sold amounts to around 30,195 square metres (approx 3,25,000 sq ft), a significant parcel in one of Mumbai’s emerging commercial micro-markets. Under a 2024 government resolution, the transaction did not attract traditional stamp duty charges; instead, only a metro cess of Rs 5.59 lakhs was paid.

This is not the first major real estate deal involving Jeetendra and his family’s companies. In May 2025, the Kapoor family firms — Pantheon Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and Tusshar Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd. — sold another large parcel of land in Andheri, known as Balaji IT Park, to NTT Global Data Centres for Rs 855 crores, a transaction widely reported as among Mumbai’s most high-value land deals of the year.

Also Read: Sunny and Bobby Deol, Salman Khan, Rekha, Jeetendra, and other celebs join Ikkis screening ahead of January 1 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.