Last Updated 03.04.2020 | 5:42 PM IST

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday at home after several years

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey who turns 33 today is excited to be celebrating the day with his family after a long time. The actor revealed that he has been spending his birthday on the sets for the past 6-7 years. From the past two years, he has mostly been out of the city for shooting and this is the first time in two years that he is home for longer than a week.

The actor who is currently living with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur said that he will cook pav bhaji and maybe kheer as well. However, he feels that his mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking. The actor has also been utilising this period to read scripts and books at leisure, writing his journal and doing household chores.

Vikrant was supposed to shoot for Haseen Dillruba around this time in Haridwar with Taapsee Pannu. He said that he would have finished the film in two weeks. Now his schedule for the year has gone for a toss. Vikrant, whose next release with Yami Gautam, Ginny Weds Sunny, has been pushed also has a new project that the actor was supposed to do.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey calls out people’s knee jerk reaction to 21-day lockdown in India amid Coronavirus pandemic

