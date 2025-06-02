The actor dropped a major hint about this upcoming collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker on social media, expressing his happiness.

Vijay Varma has announced a new project, and this time he is joining forces with celebrated filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a bouquet and a handwritten note from Mehta, with the caption - “New beginnings.”

Vijay Varma and Hansal Mehta team up for new project; announce “New Beginnings”

Mehta expressed his admiration for Varma’s craft and warmly welcomed him on board for their upcoming collaboration with a note that read, “Welcome on-board! Here's to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence & some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal & Vikram”. The filmmaker’s gesture, personal and appreciative, set the tone for what many expect to be a project rooted in strong storytelling and character depth.

While no official details have been revealed about the title, genre, or production timeline, the announcement has generated buzz. Varma, who has consistently taken on challenging and unconventional roles, appears to be teaming up with a filmmaker known for his nuanced and socially resonant narratives.

Hansal Mehta, best known for his work on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and films like Shahid, Aligarh, and CityLights, is widely regarded for drawing out powerful performances from his actors. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, has recently received critical acclaim for his performances in Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and the Mirzapur series.

The pairing of Varma and Mehta is being seen as a promising match of two creative minds, both known for their grounded approach to storytelling. The combination of Mehta’s directorial vision and Varma’s versatility has already raised expectations for what the project might offer.

As of now, the production remains under wraps with no official announcements about the supporting cast or release timeline. However, the collaboration marks an important new step in both Varma’s and Mehta’s professional journeys.

With the simple caption “New beginnings,” Vijay Varma’s announcement suggests that the groundwork is being laid for a meaningful and potentially impactful addition to Indian cinema. Further updates are awaited as the project moves forward.

