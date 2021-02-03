Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi will soon begin shoot for their next project - an Amazon Prime Original series titled Sunny to be directed by The Family Man fame director duo Raj and DK. Shahid will also be making his digital debut with the same. But all of it comes at a price, like we know. And the amount Amazon has had to shell out for this actioner, is huge.

A source says, "Owing to the success of The Family Man, the company believed in the filmmaker duo and when they brought this show to the table and suggested a huge budget because of the two stars they were planning to get and Amazon agreed. This would be Shahid's big debut and Vijay's first web show as well. Plus, they loved the casting coup."

The informer adds, "Shahid asked for a hefty Rs. 40 crores plus for the whole season and his contract also mentions a hike in his remuneration if the show gets renewed for another season. The plan is to make it into three seasons as of now. Vijay, on the other hand, has not put a clause like that but straight away asked for a sum of around Rs. 55 crores. Both of them have roles that are on equal footing but Vijay is undoubtedly a mega star from South and the makers agreed on the deal. He is getting a much bigger sum compared to Shahid but unlike Shahid, his contract has no mention of any hike for the second season."

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi joins Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK’s web series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.