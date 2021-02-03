Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.02.2021 | 9:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Vijay Sethupathi gets paid MORE than Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK’s web series Sunny

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi will soon begin shoot for their next project - an Amazon Prime Original series titled Sunny to be directed by The Family Man fame director duo Raj and DK. Shahid will also be making his digital debut with the same. But all of it comes at a price, like we know. And the amount Amazon has had to shell out for this actioner, is huge.

Vijay Setupathi gets paid MORE than Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's web series Sunny

A source says, "Owing to the success of The Family Man, the company believed in the filmmaker duo and when they brought this show to the table and suggested a huge budget because of the two stars they were planning to get and Amazon agreed. This would be Shahid's big debut and Vijay's first web show as well. Plus, they loved the casting coup."

The informer adds, "Shahid asked for a hefty Rs. 40 crores plus for the whole season and his contract also mentions a hike in his remuneration if the show gets renewed for another season. The plan is to make it into three seasons as of now. Vijay, on the other hand, has not put a clause like that but straight away asked for a sum of around Rs. 55 crores. Both of them have roles that are on equal footing but Vijay is undoubtedly a mega star from South and the makers agreed on the deal. He is getting a much bigger sum compared to Shahid but unlike Shahid, his contract has no mention of any hike for the second season."

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi joins Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK’s web series

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“I will direct a film soon”, says Boney…

Alia Bhatt to film two dance numbers for…

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush…

Kangana Ranaut gifts four flats to Rangoli…

Massive fire breaks out on the sets of…

Tamil hit Oh My Kadavule starring Ashok…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification