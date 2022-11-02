Vedanta Founder wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday and in the post he also revealed that it was his dialogue that inspired him to kick off Cairn.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today and fans of the superstar across the world are celebrating this special day in all its glory. On the other hand, social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for the superstar. Moreover, as a treat to fans, the makers of SRK’s next film Pathaan released the teaser of the film and best wishes for the same are pouring from across all quarters. Amidst all this, one wish that caught attention was that of Vedanta Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal, who also revealed that SRK in a roundabout way helped him the seal the deal for Cairn and credit goes to his film Om Shanti Om.

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal reveals that Shah Rukh Khan was the reason behind his Cairn deal

Readers would be aware that Cairn India was an Indian oil and gas exploration and production company, which merged with Vedanta. In a recent Twitter post, Founder Anil Agarwal revealed that an SRK dialogue helped him pursue his dreams and this deal. Wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, Anil took to Twitter to write, “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai...My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om…& this dialogue by @iamsrk has stuck with me since. A very happy birthday to our Badshah...”

Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai...My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om…& this dialogue by @iamsrk has stuck with me since. A very happy birthday to our Badshah... pic.twitter.com/A4xKEV1VP6 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 2, 2022

For the unversed, Om Shanti Om released in 2007 and it also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. Directed by Farah Khan, the film also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

