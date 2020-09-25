Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.09.2020 | 3:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Varun Dhawan undergoes a COVID-19 test before resuming work, shares video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Along with Varun Dhawan, a lot of other actors have been staying back at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the lockdown has been eased for multiple reasons, the actors are ensuring that they maintain all the necessary precautions before resuming shoot once again. For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the fraternity was brought to a halt putting a complete stop on all the shoots and other pre and post-production activities.

Varun Dhawan undergoes a COVID-19 test before resuming work, shares video

Varun Dhawan, before returning to work, took to his Instagram to thank the medical personnel and to share a video of himself getting the test done. He wrote, “Returning to work ???? With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test (it always stings) ????thank you to all the medical personnel”. The actor is being lauded by his industry colleagues and his fans can’t wait for him to resume work.

Take a look at the video, right here.

Varun Dhawan’s next with Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 is being said to opt for an OTT release.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shares a video of father David Dhawan enjoying an IPL match; says this is the happiest he has been in the lockdown

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCB questions Anubhav Chopra of Dharma…

RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam…

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification