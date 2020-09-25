Along with Varun Dhawan, a lot of other actors have been staying back at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the lockdown has been eased for multiple reasons, the actors are ensuring that they maintain all the necessary precautions before resuming shoot once again. For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the fraternity was brought to a halt putting a complete stop on all the shoots and other pre and post-production activities.

Varun Dhawan, before returning to work, took to his Instagram to thank the medical personnel and to share a video of himself getting the test done. He wrote, “Returning to work ???? With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test (it always stings) ????thank you to all the medical personnel”. The actor is being lauded by his industry colleagues and his fans can’t wait for him to resume work.

Take a look at the video, right here.

Varun Dhawan’s next with Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 is being said to opt for an OTT release.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shares a video of father David Dhawan enjoying an IPL match; says this is the happiest he has been in the lockdown

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.