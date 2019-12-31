Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan says he was inspired by Eminem

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is all set to play the role of a dancer in Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D. The actor has had a keen interest in the art of dance. In the trailer, Varun Dhawan is seen showing off some kick-ass dance moves that are sure to leave you with a dropped jaw. Revolving around the India-Pakistan immigrants living abroad, this movie is expected to be the biggest dance movie India has ever seen.

Speaking of his inclination towards dance, Varun Dhawan revealed that he grew up listening to a lot of hip hop, that’s where his love for dance comes from. He listened to a lot of artists like Eminem who inspired him. He says he’s lucky to pursue his love for dance through his films and has appreciated the evolution of art in our country. Varun also expressed his excitement for the artists who express their emotions, educate, and encourage through their respective forms of art.

Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga Reunion! Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma holiday in Switzerland with their respective better halves

