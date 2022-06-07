comscore

Varun Dhawan promises to help a fan who has alleged she and her mother are facing domestic violence by her father

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A fan of actor Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to share a rather tough ordeal. In her tweet thread, she alleged that she and her mother were facing domestic abuse from her father. Actor Varun Dhawan who noticed the tweet offered to help by speaking to concerned authorities.

Varun Dhawan promises to help a fan who has alleged she and her mother are facing domestic violence by her father

Varun Dhawan promises to help a fan who has alleged she and her mother are facing domestic violence by her father

The girl who handles a fan page for Varun Dhawan took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

"My father has been keeping alcohol and drinks illegally in the house and this had been going on for years. He's had extramarital affairs and has been cheating on my mother. We once have had complained against him but the police left him after few hours, she further wrote.

She further said that despite showing all proofs, the Gujarat police is unable to keep him in jail or longer duration.  Tagging Gujarat Police, she wrote, "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."

Varun, who noticed the tweet responded to it. He wrote, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."


Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun  Dhawan will next be seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The film will be released in theatres on June 24.

