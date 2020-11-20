The Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 was planned to release earlier this year, however with the Covid-19 pandemic the release schedule of the film was postponed indefinitely. Now we hear that the film will in fact release on OTT and prior to its release the makers of the film have planned a promo launch. If what we hear is true then Varun Dhawan will be launching the promo of Coolie No 1, possibly with an event within the next seven days in a city in North India.

This decision to host an event to launch the promo of Coolie No 1 comes after the makers felt that it was necessary to promote the film like a normal release. The details of the promo launch are being kept under wraps. Commenting on the same a source close to the development says, “Varun Dhawan is all charged up for the release of Coolie No 1 and knowing him he wants his fans to enjoy the film, so that partly the reason behind this launch.”

As for the film itself, Coolie No 1, is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, with Paresh Rawal.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

