Actress Sonakshi Sinha was recently at the receiving end of trolls on social media after failed to answer a question on the Indian Ramayan while she was supporting a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Following this, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala also slammed the actress for not being able to answer the question. Bharala, who holds a ministerial rank position as Chairman of the Labour Welfare Council, called Sonakshi a ‘Dhan Pashu’ (money animal) and said such people have no time for learning and only care about earning money.

While talking to a news agency, the minister said that in modern times, these people only care about earning money and spending that on themselves. He further said that they have no knowledge of history and Gods.

On the show to support a contestant from Rajasthan, Sonakshi was asked, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ (herb) for whom?” She apparently did not know the answer from the four options given — Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita, and Rama, and finally used a lifeline to answer the question.

Even the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his surprise at Sonakshi’s lack of knowledge on the topic. Bachchan also pointed out how strange it was as she lives in a house called Ramayana, her father’s name is Shatrughan Sinha, whose three other brothers are called Ram, Lakshman, and Bharat, and her own brothers are named Luv and Kush.

After being trolled on social media, Sonakshi Sinha hit back at trolls saying, “Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes ???? — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019



