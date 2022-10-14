Actress and internet star Urvashi Rautela often grabs attention for several reasons. This time she made headlines after giving a TEDx Talk. However, the news is not so good for the model-turned-actress as she has been called out for a plagiarism stint.

Urvashi Rautela is being called out for allegedly plagiarising her TEDx talk

She seemingly plagiarised all the major talking points of her speech from earlier speakers. For the unversed, her TEDx video dropped earlier this month. And, now, a Reddit post has claimed that not only did Urvashi lift her talking points from earlier TED talks, but she also appears to have googled listicles about the most popular ones, and lifted points from there.

The Reddit user has mentioned that her speech included points from the ones delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, and Brené Brown among others. As soon as the post was shared, the actress was being trolled brutally in the comments section.

It is said that she even lifted a part of her introductory comments from one of the listicles, and said, “TED Talks began in 1984 with the mission of “spreading ideas.” Since then, a single conference has blossomed into a flurry of ideas that inspire and motivate people from all over the world to achieve more and dare to do great things.”

Well, this is not the first time, when Urvashi has drawn attention for plagiarism. In 2020, Urvashi was called out for 'copy-pasting' the review of Parasite.

Coming to her professional front, the 28-year-old actress will soon make her Hollywood debut with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. The upcoming project will be produced by Netflix and directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The details of the release are still under wraps. In addition, she also has the Hindi remake of the hit film Thiruttu Payale 2 in her kitty.

