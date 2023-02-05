Actress Urvashi Dholakia met with a road accident last evening. The incident happened when she was traveling to Mira Road for a film shoot when a school bus carrying school children hit her car from behind. Thankfully, she escaped unhurt.

Urvashi Dholakia meets with a car accident

As reported by the news agency ANI (Asian News International), Dholakia didn’t register any case against the school bus driver at the Kashmira Police Station in Mira Road and just called it an accident. The police took the statement of her driver.

Dholakia is a well-known television actress known the most for her character Komolika in the hit television show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She has been acting in the TV space since the early 90s and has appeared in some memorable yesteryear shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zamana Badal Gaya and Shaktimaan.

She gained more popularity only after the arrival of the daily soap era. Following this, her biggest claim to fame was her victory in the sixth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

In recent years, Dholakia was also seen in shows like Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Chandrakanta and the popular supernatural saga Naagin. She has also acted in a few web series.

