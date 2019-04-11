Bollywood Hungama
Uri director Aditya Dhar speaks on the death of his actor Navtej Hundal

BySubhash K. Jha

Uri Aditya Dhar still can’t believe that Navtej Hundal the actor who played the Home Minister in the blockbuster war film, passed away suddenly on April 8 after a brief illness. Says Dhar, “The first time I met Navtej sir was during URI’s look test. The moment our makeup designer Vikram Gaikwad sir conceived and set his look and he wore the costume, I knew he was perfect for the role of the Home Minister.”

Hundal’s role was based on Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Says Aditya appreciatively, “His accent and voice tonality was just perfect. Every day before shoot he would bless me on the set; he always had very encouraging words for everyone!! It’s truly very sad. All this just shows how unpredictable life is!! My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Navjet Hundal is survived by his wife and two daughters. It is reliably learnt that the URI producers RSVP intend to provide some financial succour to the deceased actor’s family.

