comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.12.2021 | 1:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

UAE ends film censorship; allows screening of uncut version of international films for 21-plus age category

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In a move that can change cinema experience for adults in The United Arab Emirates, the country has announced the addition of a new over-21 age classification to its motion picture rating system. The new rules will allow uncut versions of international movies to be shown in UAE cinemas. However, details on the same are vague as of now.

UAE ends film censorship; allows screening of uncut version for 21-plus age category

On Monday, the UAE's Media Regulatory Office announced that the new rating for films classified for audiences aged over 21 will allow the international (uncut) version of movies to be shown in cinemas. However, the age classification standards for audience entry should be strictly followed in cinema halls.

In large parts of the Middle East, movies that portray sex, homosexuality and religious issues are cut to comply with the censorship rules due to cultural constraints or are sometimes banned outright.

In the recent past, Marvel's Eternals featuring the first MCU gay superhero had scenes cut before they played in cinema halls. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which has a transgender character named Anybodys, was banned in parts of the Middle East.

While the announcement is a massive step against film censorship, it needs to be seen what films will now be allowed to screen uncut to audiences 21 and over.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nora Fatehi to be ED witness in Rs. 200…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a chance to dance;…

Javed Akhtar files a reply to Kangana…

SCOOP: Deepika Padukone has a meaty role in…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an 8-10 minute…

Film producer Parag Sanghavi arrested by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification