Paramount+ officially revealed the cast lineup for fan-favorite series Teen Wolf’s revival film which will see Tyler Posey along with several other original cast members reprising their respective roles.

According to Deadline, Tyler Posey is set to reprise his role as Scott McCall in Paramount+’s upcoming movie sequel to the 2011 MTV series along with eleven other series regular cast. Chris McCarthy, the streamer’s chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation announced the news during Viacom CBS Investors Event.

The report states, “In Teen Wolf The Movie, from the series’ developer Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

After five years of its conclusion, Teen Wolf is back as a revival film which will star some of the original series’ cast members. Cast set to reprise their roles include: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

However, series stars Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin, who are missing from the list, are reportedly not attached to the project therefore are not returning for the revival film, with Tyler Hoechlin’s status being "in flux". Arden Cho, one of the four female series regular cast members who played the group of teen friends at the center of the show, was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass, as per the report.

Paramount+ said that additional cast names will be announced. The release date for the upcoming film has not been revealed as yet.

Also Read: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton to star in true-crime limited series A Friend of the Family

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.