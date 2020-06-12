Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.06.2020 | 5:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

TVXQ’s Changmin to get married to his girlfriend in September

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In an exciting piece of news, K-pop star TVXQ’s Changmin is tying the knot to his girlfriend in September, this year. The announcement was made by the musician himself with a long letter written to the fans. In the letter, he talked about his journey as a musician that began 17 years ago. He is glad that his agency SM Entertainment and his close friend and TVXQ member Yunho are very supportive of his decision as he takes a new step forward.

TVXQ’s Changmin to get married to his girlfriend in September

"As you are aware due to a news report from a while ago, there is a woman I am currently dating, " he said in the letter (via Soompi). "We have had a good relationship with trust and faith in one another, and naturally I decided that I want to continue my life together with this person, so we made the decision to have our wedding in September around the time when the heat will cool down. Through this letter, I once again express gratitude to Yunho who supported my decision and was happy for me in addition to our agency staff who gave me sincere advice."

Even his label released a statement that said that since his to-be-wife is a non-celebrity, they will keep the details of the wedding private keeping the privacy of both families in mind. Changmin will continue to work as a TVXQ member and artist.

Congratulations to Changmin and his girlfriend!

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic…

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked…

Pulkit Samrat signs two movie deal with a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification