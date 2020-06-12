In an exciting piece of news, K-pop star TVXQ’s Changmin is tying the knot to his girlfriend in September, this year. The announcement was made by the musician himself with a long letter written to the fans. In the letter, he talked about his journey as a musician that began 17 years ago. He is glad that his agency SM Entertainment and his close friend and TVXQ member Yunho are very supportive of his decision as he takes a new step forward.

"As you are aware due to a news report from a while ago, there is a woman I am currently dating, " he said in the letter (via Soompi). "We have had a good relationship with trust and faith in one another, and naturally I decided that I want to continue my life together with this person, so we made the decision to have our wedding in September around the time when the heat will cool down. Through this letter, I once again express gratitude to Yunho who supported my decision and was happy for me in addition to our agency staff who gave me sincere advice."

[TRANS] Changmin’s letter announcing his marriage in September pic.twitter.com/yN2gYOyhJa — 딸기사슴 (@paulisteu2618) June 12, 2020

Even his label released a statement that said that since his to-be-wife is a non-celebrity, they will keep the details of the wedding private keeping the privacy of both families in mind. Changmin will continue to work as a TVXQ member and artist.

Congratulations to Changmin and his girlfriend!

