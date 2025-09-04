comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tusshar Kapoor joins Prakash Jha’s political thriller Janadesh: “It came out of the blue”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in Kapkapiii, is now gearing up for a political thriller titled Janadesh. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha, the film boasts an ensemble cast, with Tusshar playing a pivotal role.

Tusshar Kapoor joins Prakash Jha’s political thriller Janadesh: “It came out of the blue”

Sharing how the project came his way, Tusshar revealed, “Prakash ji called me and said that he has a character for me in this film. It came out of the blue, almost like a sign from the universe.”

Having carved a niche with comic and lighthearted roles over the years, Tusshar sees Janadesh as a refreshing change of pace. “It wasn’t a conscious decision to break away from any image,” he explained. “I had been wanting to do a political thriller, especially with someone like Prakash Jha ji, who excels in this genre. I deeply admire his work, and I feel fortunate to be getting this opportunity to explore a new space as an actor.”

On his preparation process, the actor shared, “Prakash ji and I have been meeting for mini-workshops to delve into the character understanding how he sees me in the role and what he expects me to bring to it.”

When asked about the role, Tusshar clarified that it is not a direct representation of any one person. “It’s a fictional character, not based on a real-life personality, but it is inspired by real people and true incidents. The idea is to keep it authentic and believable, and that’s what I am working on.”

With Janadesh, Tusshar Kapoor is all set to surprise audiences in an avatar far removed from his usual comic outings.

Masti 4 wraps up shoot with laughter and cake; Tusshar Kapoor joins the cast in the celebration

