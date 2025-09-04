2023 International Emmy Award Winner for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, Vir Das is ready to add another historic milestone to his career. After the massive success of his latest show Fool Volume on Netflix, the celebrated comedian, actor, and writer is now gearing up to become the first ever Indian artist to have his own residency run with Hey Stranger, to be staged at the legendary Lincoln Center Theater in New York. The two-week run will take place between October 29 – November 9, 2025.

The Lincoln Center has long been home to some of the most revered global artists. From Indian icons like sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, tabla legends Zakir Hussain and Pandit Ananda Gopal Bhose, shehnai virtuoso Bismillah Khan, to Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi, the venue has witnessed historic performances. Internationally, it has hosted some of the greatest names in the world of music, theatre, and art. Joining this lineage, Vir Das is set to make history as one of the few Indian comedians to have his own residency at the prestigious venue.

For Hey Stranger, Vir is teaming up with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and Seaview, the renowned production company behind numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway successes including A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award-winning), Slave Play (record-breaking 12 Tony nominations), George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck, and Adam Driver’s Hold On to Me Darling.

Speaking about this monumental moment, Vir Das shared, "There is nothing more exciting than the bottom of a ladder. Where you’re playing with people better than you, out of your depth, and you have to learn, and push your craft to meet a truly global standard. For me that’s always been Broadway. In this case Broadway and 65th. It’s been a dream forever to do a run. I’ll be at the Lincoln Centre Theater, starting my first ever residency, doing Indian comedy for the world. I hope you’ll come see!"

Vir further adds, "Following in the footsteps of legends like Ravi Shankar ji, Zakir Hussain ji, and M.S. Subbulakshmi ji is a responsibility in itself. Comedy may be a different medium, but at its core, it is still about human connection, about reaching across cultures and languages to find what binds us together. Hey Stranger is a show that was born out of a desire to connect, to laugh, to reflect, and to embrace our shared strangeness. The fact that I get to share this with an international audience, at a venue that has hosted the best of the best, is the kind of dream I couldn’t even imagine when I first started out."

Vir concludes, "I’m thrilled to be working with a visionary like Moritz von Stuelpnagel and a powerhouse like Seaview, who have created some of the most iconic works on Broadway. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to walk onto that stage, see those lights, and hopefully make people laugh, think, and feel a little less like strangers.”

With Hey Stranger, Vir Das cements his place not just as one of India’s most celebrated comedic voices but also as a global performer shaping the narrative of contemporary comedy on the world stage.

