Last Updated 29.01.2020 | 4:57 PM IST

TRP TUESDAY: Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 overthrows Bigg Boss 13 on the online TRP charts

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling the online TRP charts for quite a few weeks now considering the constant drama that unfolds every week, it looks like Jennifer Winget’s show has finally managed to dethrone it. According to this week’s online TRP reports, Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry is ruling the charts with a whopping 38.1 points while Bigg Boss 13 stands strong on the second spot with 35.5.

TRP TUESDAY Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 overthrows Bigg Boss 13 on the online TRP charts

Choti Sarrdarrni took the third spot with 32.2 points and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has taken the 4th spot with 32.0 points. As surprising as it is, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the fifth spot after dropping down one position on the top 10 list with 31.4 points. Naagin 4 takes the 6th spot on the list with 29.5 and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay took the 7th spot with a decent 27.8 and Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma took the 8th place with 24.4 points.

The last two being The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka with 23.2 and 21.7 points respectively.

Looks like the audience has been enjoying Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry’s revenge story thoroughly!

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and team Beyhadh 2 are ready to make a splash as they wrap the Rishikesh schedule

