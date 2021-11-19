Shahid Kapoor’s career got a huge boost in 2019 thanks to the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh. Despite the film’s adult content and polarized reactions, it managed to attract viewers in hordes. It ended up collecting Rs. 278.24 crore, shocking as well as surprising trade and industry. The actor got into another league post Kabir Singh and it also helped in upping the hype for his next film, Jersey. Originally scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020, the film was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the first wave subsided, the makers had planned to release it on Diwali 2021. But the second wave of the virus pushed the date further and is now arriving in cinemas on December 31, 2021.

It has now come to light that Jersey’s theatrical trailer will be out as early as next week. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer will be launched on Tuesday, November 23. Shahid Kapoor, who is presently in UAE for the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, will fly down especially for the trailer release. The other actors of the film like Mrunal Thakur, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar, are also expected to be present at the trailer launch event.”

This would mean the trailer of Jersey would be out nearly 38 days before the film’s release. This was a norm in the pre-pandemic days but in today’s times, the trailer is usually unveiled less than 30 days before the film’s release. Jersey would prove to be an exception.

The source reveals, “The makers have chalked out a promotional campaign to ensure that the film stays fresh in people’s minds. They plan to release songs or other such content at regular intervals. With December crowded with Bollywood and Hollywood releases, they probably must have felt like starting early.”

Jersey is the remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The original version was a critical and commercial success and also won two National Awards. The director of the Telugu version, Gowtam Tinnanuri, also helms the Hindi remake. A trade expert said, “It was important for Shahid Kapoor to choose a subject that would cash in on his popularity post Kabir Singh. Jersey ticks all boxes and if all goes well, it could be yet another major hit for the actor.”

