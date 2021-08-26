Actor Tiger Shroff and his family including father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, recently shifted to a plush 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar west area from their Carter Road, Bandra home. Recently, Krishna opened up about how it has been since they moved into their new house.

Talking to a leading daily, Krishna said that three weeks back they shifted in their new home and in an intimate ceremony including the four of them; they performed a puja as well. Now, they are settling down fast and loving every bit of it.

She also said that their Carter Road flat was rented but this is their own home. Since they moved into the new house, Jackie has started spending more time in this house and shuttles lesser between Mumbai and his farmhouse at Lonavala.

Krishna said that her mother decorated the house along with John Abraham’s brother Alan Abraham, who is an architect and an interior designer. Ayesha was very busy for the last three-four months and she never revealed them anything about the house décor. Then suddenly one day she announced that they are moving into their new home. Krishna said that they quickly packed their stuff and now they feel proud about Tiger owning such a great property.

Tiger’s new pad is in a posh locale in Khar west and his new neighbours are Rani Mukerji who has bought 3+4 BHK apartment in the same high rise. Cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya have also invested in the same property.

In an old interview, Tiger revealed about the time when they went bankrupt. It was his worst phase as their furniture and stuff were sold and he started sleeping on the floor. At that time, he wanted to help his family but he couldn’t do anything.

On the work front, Tiger is looking forward for the release of Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, an action drama, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film will go on floors later this year and is scheduled to release in December 2022. Moreover, Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4 and Rambo’s remake are also in his pipeline.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath blocks Christmas 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.