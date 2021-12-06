Amazon Prime Video announced the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series Diabolical, set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. Diabolical will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2022. The upcoming series was announced via a special recorded message from The Boys star Karl Urban during Prime Video’s block of virtual panels during CCXP Worlds 2021.

Diabolical reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. “Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this,” says Diabolical executive producer Eric Kripke.

Executive producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg added, “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

“Expanding the universe of The Boys has been an amazing journey. Fans will get all-new stories, with all the fun and outrageous humor of The Boys that they know and love—plus some great surprises,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios. “Eric, Seth, and Evan have assembled incredible talent to bring Diabolical to life, and we can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see this new, wild ride.”

“Eric, Seth, and Evan continue to flip the superhero genre on its head, and Diabolical is another fun and disruptive example,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We are excited for audiences to experience The Boys universe in this new medium.”

Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

