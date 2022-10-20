The theatrical trailer of the big Diwali release, Thank God, was released around 1 ½ month ago, in September 2022. Though the trailer got thumbs up from a section of the viewers, it also got a bit into trouble. Certain elements accused the film of hurting religious sentiments, particularly the character of Ajay Devgn, who’s seen in the film as Chitragupta.

Thank God: Name of Ajay Devgn’s character changed from Chitragupta to CG; CBFC awards U/A certificate after makers carry out 3 modifications

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers have done damage control so that Thank God doesn’t face problems during or after the film’s release. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A new trailer of Thank God was released last week by the makers. It shows that Ajay Devgn is playing a character named CG. The makers felt it was wise to avoid addressing him as Chitragupta. Hence, they decided to use the initials CG. All dialogues where the word Chitragupta was mentioned were replaced with CG.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thank God got support from the Supreme Court. The Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust had asked for a stay on the release of the film. But the Supreme Court refused to list its plea.

On the other hand, Thank God was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been awarded a U/A certificate with three modifications. Firstly, a shot of visuals of offering a sweet to the idol of Lord Hanuman was replaced with a back shot angle. Secondly, the name of the liquor brand was blurred and lastly, the disclaimer was modified and its length was increased so that the moviegoers get sufficient time to read it.

After these changes were made, Thank God was awarded the censor certificate on October 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 121 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 1 minute.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Thank God also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Indra Kumar, it releases on October 25.

