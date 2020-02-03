Reliance Entertainment joins hands with S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures to jointly produce the remake of 2019’s Tamil blockbuster Kaithi in Hindi. Kaithi, is a tense action thriller, released last Diwali. The film has grossed huge worldwide box office collections. Kaithi also received highly positive reviews from critics and the cast’s stunning performances made it an engaging watch. Lokesh’s direction and the screenplay showcased filmmaking at its best.

Dream Warrior Pictures is an Indian film production company based in Chennai, founded by brothers S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu. With film production experience in a variety of genres in both Tamil and Telugu Film Industry, they endeavor to produce movies that are of critical entertainment value to the audience, commercial success to all stakeholders and also deliver movies with essence. With a young, professional, experienced team and excellent process, they are all set to deliver movies that would make their mark. They are prominent producers and distributors in South India and their films rank amongst the top 10 rated films in IMDB.

S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures says – “Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100% Action Genre. Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, Kaithi came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India.”

Excited about this association, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, “Kaithi is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you've ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake.”