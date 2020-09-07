Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2020 | 11:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been hospitalized for surgery

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nattu Kaka’s character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the audience’s favourites. The senior actor had not resumed shooting for the show post the leniencies in the lockdown since actors above the age of 65 were not allowed to be on set. However, even after the Bombay High Court quashed that rule from the guidelines, his fans will have to wait a little longer to see him back.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been hospitalized for surgery

As per the reports, Ghanshyam Nayak has been diagnosed with lumps in his neck for which he will be undergoing surgery. He has been associated with the show for over a decade and is keen on resuming work after he recovers completely. A spokesperson from the production team confirmed the news and said that the doctor suggested that it was best to get the lumps surgically removed. The production house has extended their support to the senior actor in the meantime.

Here’s wishing Nattu Kaka a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi comments on Neha Mehta’s exit from the show

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification