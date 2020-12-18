The makers of Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, have worked towards doing away with plastic bottles on set in a bid to be environmentally conscious. Steel bottles have been provided to the crew members in order to go plastic-free.

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture of a bottle inscribed with her name and wrote, “Keeping us plastic-free on the sets of Looop Lapeta.” Among the most highly anticipated films of 2021 and an adaptation of the celebrated cult classic, Run Lola Run, 'Looop Lapeta' recently went on floors in Mumbai.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

