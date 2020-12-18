Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.12.2020 | 6:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta set goes plastic-free

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, have worked towards doing away with plastic bottles on set in a bid to be environmentally conscious. Steel bottles have been provided to the crew members in order to go plastic-free.

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta set goes plastic-free

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture of a bottle inscribed with her name and wrote, “Keeping us plastic-free on the sets of Looop Lapeta.” Among the most highly anticipated films of 2021 and an adaptation of the celebrated cult classic, Run Lola Run, 'Looop Lapeta' recently went on floors in Mumbai.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

Also Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals the first thing he spoke to Taapsee Pannu about on starting the shoot for Looop Lapeta

More Pages: Looop Lapeta Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut…

With earnings of approx Rs. 356 crores,…

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen…

Anubhav Sinha’s next to be a creature film…

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity…

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification