Indian fans of American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens were in for a surprise when his new album ‘Javelin’ dropped on Friday.

American singer Sufjan Stevens' latest album, ‘Javelin,’ has been receiving attention for its themes of heartbreak and suffering. However, what has truly piqued the interest of Indian fans is the album's cover, prominently featuring Ranveer Singh's controversial nude photoshoot.

Readers may recall that Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper magazine stirred controversy. As the image resurfaced on the cover of Sufjan Stevens' new album, it sparked a swift and passionate response from fans.

One Reddit user shared a screenshot of Ranveer's image from the album cover and remarked, "Sufjan is one of my favorite singers ever; his whole discography is just perfect. I was shocked while searching for his new album to come across Ranveer’s photoshoot. I love this intersection of my two personalities; it’s so funny because it was so unexpected."

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh's provocative photo series for Paper magazine had sent the internet into a frenzy last year, paying homage to '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds. Burt famously went nude for a Cosmopolitan magazine shoot in 1972.

Subsequently, Ranveer was called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police in a case related to his posting of nude photographs on social media. During his statement to the Mumbai Police in August 2022, Ranveer had claimed that one of his photos from the magazine spread had been tampered with and morphed.

Coming to the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

