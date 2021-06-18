Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 18.06.2021

Supreme Court stays five FIRs against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Munmun Dutta, who is popularly known as Babita Ji from her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is finally on relief after The Supreme Court has put a stay on 5 FIRs filed against the actress through different parts of the country.

Supreme Court stays five FIRs against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta

The FIR was trolled after she used a casteist slur in one of her make-up videos on social media. Five FIRs were filed against Munmun Dutta under Section 3(1)(u) Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Now, the Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramaniam have issued a notice on the actress's plea to consolidate the five FIRs. Munmun's lawyer claimed during the hearing that she wasn't aware of the real and actual meaning of the word she said in her video. However, the court rejected it and stated it to be not true as the same word is used in Bangla.

Also Read: Case filed against actor Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame for using casteist slur

