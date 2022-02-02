comscore

Sunil Grover admitted to hospital in Mumbai; undergoes heart surgery

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian Sunil Grover who is famous for his various comic roles including Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr Mashoor Gulati is currently hospitalized. The actor has reportedly undergone heart surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to a report by a tabloid, Asian Heart Institute, the hospital where Sunil Grover is admitted has confirmed the same. The actor has reportedly got his surgery done and is recuperating at the hospital. While the doctors have also told that the actor is recovering well. After learning about the actor's surgery, his fans have been taking to social media and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover was recently shooting for a web series in Shimla.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan quips Sunil Grover dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and kept asking him marriage-related questions

