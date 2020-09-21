Bollywood Hungama

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal’s father passes away due to COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in Student Of The Year 2, has lost his father to COVID-19. The actor's father, who was a producer, Ravi Seal passed away on September 18.

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal's father passes away due to COVID-19

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. A few days later, Ravi Seal breathed his last.

On Father's Day, Aditya had shared a picture with his father and wrote, "Happy Fathers Day Paa." The actor is currently taking a break from work commitments for now.

On the work front, Aditya Seal will next star opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawaani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Fathers Day Paa ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on

