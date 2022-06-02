comscore

Stranger Things season 4 sets a new viewership record with 286.79 million hours at Netflix surpassing Bridgerton

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The newly dropped season of hit Netflix series Stranger Things bested popular Shondaland series Bridgerton in viewership records, racking up 286.79 million hours of viewing time worldwide, as reported by the streaming giant, over its opening weekend.

Stranger Things season 4 sets a new viewership record with 286.79 million hours at Netflix surpassing Bridgerton

Stranger Things season 4 sets a new viewership record with 286.79 million hours at Netflix surpassing Bridgerton

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things record blows past the previous record holder, season two of Bridgerton, which had 193 million hours of watch time over its opening weekend in March. Bridgerton went on to claim the title of Netflix’s most watched English-language series of all time over its first 28 days of release, with 656.26 million hours of viewing across the globe.

Stranger Things season four is already almost 44 percent of the way to that tally after just three days. The final two episodes of the season (which clock in at nearly four hours combined) are still to be released in July.

The new season of Stranger Things also lifted the previous seasons in viewership last week. Each of the first three seasons were on Netflix's top 10 most-watched shows list for last week and reportedly had a combined 84.55 million hours of viewing time from May 21-27. This also is the first season of Stranger Things to reach #1 in 83 countries setting another premiere weekend record. The series reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries Netflix is tracking.

Moreover, Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which featured in an episode of the hit science fiction series, has ranked No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes and No. 2 on Spotify’s U.S. chart since the premiere.

Meanwhile, South Korean survival thriller Squid Game still holds the record for the most-watched show in its first 28 days on the platform overall, with 1.65 billion hours viewed.

Also Read: Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton responds to complaints against his character Jonathan Byers’ storyline

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

